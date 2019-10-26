As close as it gets.
Senior Devin Woodcock and sophomore Mara Talabac both finished one spot short of qualifying for the state meet at Milton’s WIAA Division 1 sectional Saturday at Naga-Waukee Park in Hartland.
Talabac placed 11th overall, while Woodcock finished 15th overall. Both placed sixth among individuals from non-qualifying state teams. Top five individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to state.
Talabac clocked in with a time of 20 minutes, 17.6 seconds.
“I thought Mara did a nice job of positioning herself well,” Milton head coach Michael Roherty said. “She finished exactly where she was seeded. I thought she ran a good race, put herself in a good position and it just didn't shake out because they were a lot of individuals that finished ahead of her.”
Woodcock crossed the finish line with a time of 17:13.4.
Woodcock sprinted pass several runners down the final stretch, but the senior ended up crossing the line less than a second behind Oregon’s Yordanos Zelinski, who finished fifth among non-qualifying state runners with a 17:12.7
“He gave himself a chance in the final stretch, but I think he left a little bit too much to catch in the end,” Roherty said. “He was darn close. He gave everything he had.”
Woodcock helped the boys to a ninth-place finish with 224 points. Talabac paced the girls to a 10th-place finish with 219 points.
Madison La Follete (37 points) and Oconocmwoc (40 points) finished first and second in the boys race, respectively. Oconomowoc senior Alexander Vances topped the field with a 15:55.2.
Sun Prairie and Janesville Craig advanced to the state meet as teams on the girls side. The Cardinals won with 34 points and had the top finisher in junior Kate Kopotic (19:02.1).
Woodcock ends his cross country career in Milton as a two-time member of the Badger South’s first team. Talabac joined Woodcock on the conference’s first team this season.
An updated version of this story will appear in the Oct. 31 edition of the Milton Courier.
