The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce has announced events scheduled for March and April have been canceled or postponed.
Events that have been canceled include the Candidates Forum, planned for Thursday, March 19, at Milton City Hall and the Milton House BA5, planned for April 15.
Events that have been postponed include the Easter Egg Scramble and the Wine Hop & Shop. Both will be rescheduled at a later date.
The chamber will continue to work during the COVID-19 pandemic on the community’s behalf to ensure that the information it shares is accurate, informative and researched, according to a press release.
Chamber members with updates or changes to their normal business practices are encouraged to contact the chamber so the changes can be shared on the chamber website, according to the release.
While the chamber office is closed, chamber staff can still be reached by phone and email. The office number is (608) 868-6222 and is forwarded directly to the executive director’s cell phone, the release stated.
The chamber advocated, in the release, for community cooperation, asking people to be “calm, rational and considerate, further calling for neighbors to check on one another and at-risk community members by phone and email.
The chamber offered the following information:
Center for Disease Control resources on COVID-19: http://bit.ly/3aPdtmY
State Rep. Don Vruwink:
http://legis.wisconsin.gov/assembly/43/vruwink
State Sen. Janis Ringhand:
https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2019/legislators/senate/1914
