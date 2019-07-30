Ethan Langer has been announced the new head coach of the Milton High School girls tennis team.
“I’m excited to have Ethan take over the girls tennis program,” Milton Activities Director Brian Hammil said. “He did a great job with the boys program in the spring and it seemed like a natural fit to move him from JV girls coach to the head coaching position. He has a love for Milton tennis. He’s competitive and he has a good sense of humor. Ethan has been involved with Milton youth tennis for years, and he brings his passion to teach and coach tennis to our program.”
Langer took over the boys tennis team last school year and has experience coaching the girls team at the junior varsity level.
“The most exciting part about being head coach for the girls this season is the familiarity I have going into the season,” Langer said. “We have three returning varsity players and the open spots are to be filled with a lot of my JV players from last season, the same ones that helped secure a JV conference championship. Having them make the jump to varsity is going to make it that much easier to coach this season.”
In his first year at the helm of the boys program, Langer helped the Red Hawks to a 10-2 regular season, which included Miles Stuckey and Luke Grote reaching the state tennis tournament.
“I would expect Ethan to provide a great experience for our athletes,” Hammil said. “Things may not be perfect, they never are, but high school athletics is as much about young people learning life skills like teamwork, responsibility, and sacrifice. Ethan has been through team and club level sports and understands how these life lessons impact our students.”
“The first single word that comes to me when I think of the girls tennis future is consistency,” Langer said. “They have had a lot of coaching changes the past few years and have had to adapt to different coaching styles. I know the players are grateful to each coach for what was taught to them, but it’s tough on a player to have to keep changing how they learn. I hope to be coaching for the foreseeable future and hope the programs gets better each year.”
The girls tennis team will begin the season with an invitational on Aug. 23 at Badger High School.
“The girls team is a blast to be around and they work hard to be the best they can be,” Langer said. “I can’t wait to be able to coach them this season and look forward to what they will teach me as well.”
