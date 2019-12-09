The following business was conducted by the City of Milton Plan Commission on Dec. 3:
Revised NEX Films site plan approved
The plan commission approved a revised site plan as submitted by NEX Films, 1264 E. High St.
Milton Director of Public Works Howard Robinson wrote in a memo to the commission that the revision includes a new “pass through door and roof structure.”
City Administrator Al Hulick said the structure will be built onto the roofline of an existing structure. The rooftop addition will be used to house a piece of equipment, he said.
In his memo, Robinson wrote that the plan commission had in June approved a similar site plan, but the more recent plan was proposing to “essentially double what was originally approved."
Hulick said that the original rooftop structure was proposed at 28 by 29 feet. The new structure would be 56 by 29 feet.
“This area will be unoccupied, but includes walls and a roof structure,” Robinson wrote.
A construction date was not known, Hulick said, but the company would have 12 months after site plan approval to build the structure.
Veterinary clinic site plan approved
A site plan for exterior improvements made to the Milton Veterinary Clinic, 745 McEwan Lane, was approved.
In a memo to the commission, Director of Public Works Howard Robinson noted that the business owners were unaware that they needed site plan approval and had already completed the work, which included alterations to the buildings entryway.
“City administration appreciates the Milton Veterinary Clinic’s understanding and candor in the matter,” Robinson wrote. The business owners had since taken out the appropriate permits to formalize the improvements, he stated.
Improvements include new stone façade and siding.
