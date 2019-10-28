An armed robbery at a Milton Avenue gas station in Janesville early Saturday might be the third in a series by the same man, Janesville police said.
Janesville police Sgt. Chad Pearson said investigators are looking into the possibility that the robbery is connected to two similar robberies that occurred Wednesday night at a Stop-N-Go in Janesville and a Casey’s General Store in Milton.
The descriptions of the robber were similar, Pearson said.
A masked man robbed the Mulligan’s BP, 3961 Milton Ave., at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, police said in a news release.
The scenario at the latest robbery also resembles that of the previous two.
Police said a man entered the store wearing a hood or piece of clothing to cover his face and displayed a gun, according to a news release.
The man demanded money from the clerk. He left the store and ran north with the money, police said.
The man was described as 20 to 30 years old, skinny, 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall and wearing blue jeans and a blue windbreaker with white stripes down the sleeves.
The mask he was wearing was described as a blue-colored hood with strings or piece of clothing with eye holes.
Anyone with information relating to these robberies is asked to call the police.
The phone number for the Janesville Police Department is 608-755-3100. You can also call Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit anonymous tips using the P3 App.
The Milton Police Department asks that you call the Milton Police Department through the Rock County 911 Communications Center at 608-757-2244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.