Milton’s smallest wrestlers continue to make the biggest impact for the Red Hawks.
The Milton wrestling team won the 106 pound, 113 pound and 120 pound weight classes as the Red Hawks took first at the Waukesha South Invitational Saturday, Jan. 18, in Waukesha.
Milton collected 270 points at the invitational, while hosts Waukesha South recorded 198 points and took second.
Sophomore Riley Nilo (106), freshman Matt Haldiman (113) and freshman Royce Nilo (120) combined for 86.5 points.
“They were all very dominant and really led the way for us all day,” Milton head coach Pat Jauch said.
After two byes, Riley Nilo defeated Hamilton’s Tyler Moore with a fall 48 seconds into the semifinal match. In the championship bout, Nilo defeated Waukesha South’s Lucas Ryan — an honorable mention state-ranked wrestler — with a pin 40 seconds in the first period.
Nilo moved to 27-2 on the season with the wins.
At 113 pounds, Haldiman won by a 15-0 technical fall versus Marquette’s Jaden Prom in the championship match to improve his record to 17-2 on the season.
Royce Nilo improved his record to 15-4 after winning four matches Saturday. He collected three pins and won the championship match against Waukesha South’s Cory Wollenberg with a 14-4 major decision.
Sophomore Kade Desormeau also came away with a first-place finish for the Red Hawks, taking the 160-pound title in Waukesha.
Desormeau edged out Homestead’s Guy Tamim in the championship match with a 10-8 decision. Tamim defeated Desormueau, 5-2, at the Port Washington Invitational just a week prior.
“The guy (Tamim) had a great game plan to avoid wrestling Kade where he was really strong, and led Kade by four points with about 15 seconds left in the match,” Jauch said. “Kade overcame a lot of adversity and ended up winning the match with a nice lateral drop — the takedown and back points gave him a 10-8 win at the buzzer. It was awesome to see him stay focused and keep wrestling when a lot of guys might have gotten frustrated and shut down.”
Seniors Jordan Stivarius (170) and Jordan Hergert (220) both took second in their weight classes.
“Jordan Stivarius had a similar type of match (to Desormeau) in the semis and was down by four with about 25 seconds and came up with a sidelock to win the match,” Jauch said. “Just the belief that you can win and then pulling the trigger and executing well when you really need to is a huge skill to keep developing as we move toward the postseason.”
Junior Justin Sanchez and sophomore Hunter Kieliszewski took third at 152 pounds and 126 pounds, respectively, for Milton.
Milton will wrestle rival Stoughton in a Badger South Conference dual Thursday, Jan. 23, in Stoughton at 7 p.m. The Vikings are currently the second-ranked team in Division 1.
“I expect to see a lot of fight and belief that we can win. They obviously have a very solid team so this is a huge challenge,” Jauch said. “I’m excited to get after it against Stoughton. They and Mukwonago are where we want to be, so it’s very important to experience these matches. I don’t want our guys just to show up, though. We need to give 100 percent effort, win positions, enjoy the battle and expect to win.”
