Expressing gratitude through smiles and tears, Milton Area Youth Center (MAYC) Executive Director Venesa Draves said several facility and programing improvements have been made at the center. “It’s been a good year,” she said.
Among things that are new, she said, the staff has stabilized. The three-member team, including, along with Draves, Facilities Coordinator Alyssa Berg and Activities Coordinator Jessica Arnold, has been together since August of last year, she said, calling that a “MAYC first.”
Stabilizing the staff took time because positions offer part-time work, and at odd late afternoon hours, she said.
Touching the lives of kids makes the job rewarding, she said.
“It’s the most amazing feeling in the world. It’s being a mother times 30, and a mentor and a friend,” she said.
Facility improvements have also occurred, she said. Several rooms have been painted, the two-level building has received several new light fixtures, new carpeting has been installed on the stairway and a new hardscape walkway has been placed between the center and a trailer used by students looking for quiet space.
This year, with grant writing help from new board member Ashley Nelson, MAYC’s landlord has received a façade grant. Some of that money will be used to install new windows in the building, Draves said. The work is slated for next month. Nelson has supplied new window blinds, Draves said.
Enrollment has grown, she said. When she started, in 2015, there were about 60 kids enrolled. Today, the number is closer to 100.
Last year, the center averaged around 13 kids a day. This year, it’s closer to 22, and as many as 30 students arrive on multiple days, “and that’s a MAYC first,” she said.
In years past, Draves said, the center was not always able to find volunteers to provide the students with a daily meal. This year, the list of meal suppliers has grown, and a volunteer-supplied meal is available each day that the center is open, she said. Food volunteers have blossomed into a small army, she said.
Volunteer groups bringing food include church organizations, teacher groups, businesses and even a book club, she said.
“Financially, this year, MAYC will end the year in the black and we’ve never done that. With the kids, there’s a need. We are getting the word out better. I see it like a three-legged stool: you need kids, community and finances,” she said.
While the community has always been supportive of the center, she said, between 2015 and 2018, momentum had slowed. Describing conditions, she said the building and program felt as though “it needed a hug.
“This year, this is the most community support I’ve seen since I’ve worked here,” Draves said.
The path to success was not always clear, she said.
“In 2015, we didn’t know some months if we would get paid. I’m really proud of the progress and work that’s gone into it. We are a tight team and we want to see this place thrive,” she said.
The road to success
While a compassionate and child-centered staff was always available at the center, Draves said, there was turnover.
The center opened in 2011, after two middle school students overdosed on drugs in a community park. Pam Thomas was the center’s first director, Draves said.
Realizing a need for a safe place for kids, the community rallied. A community capital campaign was begun; it ending in 2014.
In 2015, Thomas was preparing to do missionary work, and Jared Mitchell became the new director. He served for a year, followed by Allie Williams, who also served for a year, leaving in 2017, Draves said.
Draves joined as a part-time administrative assistant and grant writer. She worked 10 hours a week, she said.
After the capital campaign ended, the money dwindled, she said.
“The excitement had worn off and the leadership changed. We needed to decide what to do next. In all ways, (the center) needed to be noticed again. We needed to say: ‘hey, we’re here!’” Draves said.
In 2017, she said, the board met and collectively asked if the center was still viable, and if a need was still present.
There was a need, Draves said, so she stepped up and was hired as the new director.
“I did it because as long as one child needs to come here I think I should be helping,” Draves said.
One of her first initiatives, she said, was finding ways to reconnect with the community. The center needed money. At the time, it was a question as to whether the center could make rent, she said.
“We started working on building relationships with churches. Our board members were members of different churches and they helped spread the word. Then we reached out to donors. We reached out to businesses.
“It was a slow rally. We spent an entire school year just to make it so we wouldn’t drown. This year, we are building,” she said.
As Draves and board members reached out, community response was positive.
“They just needed the ask. So many people in Milton don’t know this place exists,” Draves said.
What’s ahead?
As Draves talked with the Milton Courier, community members Patrice and Brett Stair arrived, bringing a cash donation. The couple has donated before, Draves said. It’s the kind of help that will guarantee continued MAYC success, she said.
A title sponsorship program begun this year has also brought support: Century 21 Affiliated Milton pledged to pay the center’s rent and insurance between March, 2019 and March, 2020, and ANGI Energy Systems has pledged to pay pest control costs at the center from April, 2019 to April, 2020.
Warmed by renewed community response, Draves said: “I feel grounded; I feel like now our aspirations are achievable.”
Armed with a “master plan,” Draves said, she and her staff are ready to face 2020.
It costs about $50,000 annually to run the center. Fundraising efforts will be underway, she said.
Plans in 2020 further call for renovating the center’s trailer, painting the bathrooms, and finding more funding for staff training and professional development.
Plans have also been initiated to form a partnership with the Milton Leadership Institute, a program recently launched through the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce, designed to build networks and promote community projects, according to a Facebook announcement published by the group.
“One of our 2020 goals is to be a larger presence in the community. You have to grow and change. As Milton grows as a community, the need for a place like ours grows because you have more kids coming to the (school) district, and more kids that can utilize the youth center,” Draves said.
When asked: What would have happened if the center had closed?
She said: “I refuse to think about that because I’m going to be here. We have a great, supportive board, and amazing kids, but the way we are in the community, and the way the community is starting to respond, is in a way I haven’t experienced since I started.
“I feel like we’ve been given a hug.”
