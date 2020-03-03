When Phil Supel, an IT professional from the Chicago suburbs, decided he wanted a career change, he went looking for a venue where he could embrace his two passions: entertaining and cooking. He looked at places from Milwaukee to Madison, Rockford to Portage, but he knew he’d found the perfect spot when he arrived at the former Countryview Bar and Grill, 1801 E. State Highway 59, he said.
“I grew up in rural Minnesota and then I chased the golden handcuffs, chased the dollars, and now I want to do this. I’m a Leo. I enjoy entertaining and making people around me happy,” Phil said.
After a move to Milton in September, he opened Phil’s Pub & Banquet in October, he said.
With 6,000 square feet of space remodeled in 2017 by the Pettit family, who also own the adjoining Lakeview Bar and Campgrounds, Phil said the facility was already clean and inviting. His job, as proprietor and “head cook” of the newly formed restaurant, he said, is to embrace the community, find out what it needs and wants, and turn his “big room,” with its giant 180-inch projection TV screen and three acres of outdoor space, into a family- and community-oriented, multipurpose center, featuring Cajun and southern-style food and specialty drinks.
Phil’s lead bartender, Brittany Meyers, a Whitewater native, has worked at the facility since it opened as Countryview in 2017. She knows the business and the clientele, Phil said, and has been instrumental in helping to build upon the familiar, while identifying new opportunities. While the Pettit family brought the Countryview facility to life, Phil said, its size created a need for individualized attention, giving Phil an opportunity to work with the Pettit family to offer his vision, he said.
Describing himself as a cross between the “Cheers” character “Sam Malone” and Seinfeld’s “George Costanza,” Phil said: “I want people to walk in and feel comfortable. I want everyone to feel welcomed. I want someone on a fixed income who might just want to get a beer or two at the bar to feel as welcome as the families that come.”
“For people who might be hesitant, saying: ‘why bring a family to a bar?’” Phil said, “I don’t want them to think of us as a bar, but more like a family fun center. It is important to us that this place is viewed as part of the community and is reflective of the community.”
Great food, great service and a broad range of entertainment options are part of the allure, he said.
Food and drink
“Our staples are smoked meats. We do it on site. We have brisket and pulled pork; we do pork belly burnt ends,” Phil said, describing the dish as smoked and cubed meat, grilled to perfection with a honey-barbeque glaze, and served as a kabob.
Other signature dishes include chicken and sausage gumbo and red beans and rice, served by the cup ($6) or by the bowl ($10), and shrimp jambalaya ($15). Meats and cheeses are locally sourced, Phil said, bringing their own unique flavor, and used to create such dishes as street tacos ($9) and burgers and dogs. The restaurant also offers “One Fantastic bowl of Chili,” further noting under the “Just for Fun” section of the menu that if you “don’t see the perfect item on the menu, ask Phil. If we can, we will make it just for you!”
“This is stick-to-your-ribs food that will warm you up. When people hear comfort food, they often think about lots of things that come from a fryer, but we do it differently. We use the slow cooker and the grill,” Phil said.
Phil said he developed his cooking style through experimentation and watching cooking shows on TV.
“I watched Bobby Flay make paella, but then I added my own seasoning. So I take something more universal and customize it, but I didn’t originally think of it,” he said.
Drinks, too, get special attention. A signature drink is “the drunken milk shake,” Phil said, made from chocolate whiskey, ice cream and “other secret ingredients.” Its inspiration came from a wine and spirit tasting event he attended in Chicago last summer, he said. He was introduced to Ballotin chocolate whiskey and thought he could “tune it up.”
“We tune up everything here. We hope people will try and find their next great drink here,” Phil said, adding that Phil’s also makes a “great bloody Mary,” with attention paid to the drink itself. “It’s not about the salad,” he said.
Phil’s offers a variety of beer, from Budweiser and Miller products to microbrews, he said.
“We also have upscale bourbons and tequilas. We do flights to introduce people to something other than what they are used to,” he added.
Phil’s is open Wednesday and Thursday, 4-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 - 1 a.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is closed on Monday and Tuesday, Phil said.
If the establishment is open, so is the kitchen, he said.
Banquets are another piece of the model. Those interested in holding an event can contact Phil through Facebook or stop in when the establishment is open. Banquets and events can be held indoors and outdoors. The facility has an indoor seating capacity of 250, Phil said.
Entertainment
Phil said he plans to offer a full range of entertainment. He envisions a rotating schedule using the restaurants big screen TV to show a variety of movies, from classics to Disney flicks, depending upon the makeup of and requests from the day’s patrons.
“People can request movies or, depending on the clientele, there might be the Bucks, or music playing in the background like rock or country,” Phil said.
Live music is planned for Saturday nights. A schedule can be found on Facebook, he said. The Foo Foo Dolls, a well-known area band has already been booked, he said.
The restaurant will also feature open mic nights on Wednesdays, and bingo and raffle nights. Phil likes the idea of a having a “Rocky Horror Picture Show” night on Fridays, he said.
“We are trying to find the right mix of activities, he added.
Phil’s also has an area designated as “kids’ space,” filled with games and toys to keep kids happy and busy.
Said Phil: “I want a family of four to be able to come in and have fun. The kids’ space can provide the parents with a little break.
“We also have been talking with area book clubs and bridge clubs and dart leagues. We want people to see this as a place where they can come and meet. I don’t know of any other place (locally) that has a room like this. It’s a big space that can be used for a variety of things beyond a place to eat and drink.”
He sees the venue during the day as laid back and family friendly, with more of a “nightlife vibe” after 8 p.m., he said.
Plans are developing for outside space, too, Phil said, adding that he is making plans to offer volleyball and bags, and the grounds can be set up for horseshoes.
Other ideas include building a hitching post for those who might like to come to the facility on horseback, and hosting flea markets, and other tent-based events, and car shows.
“I’m asking people in the community: what do you like to do? What do you need? We are listening and trying to come up with a list. We do not have so much of a preconceived (business) model,” Phil said, adding he hopes the public will help him imagine and develop possibilities for the space.
With the summer tourism season ready to start, Phil said he is staffing up, and looking for an event coordinator and servers.
To learn more about Phil’s visit its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PhilsPubBanquet/
