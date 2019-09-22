More than 700 volunteers helped out with 102 projects across Rock County as part of the United Way Blackhawk Region's Day of Caring on Sept. 18.
Staff at the nonprofits enjoyed the extra help, while the volunteers treasured the education they received at the area agencies.
Milton resident Leslie Hulick, volunteer coordinator for Day of Caring and a loan executive from Blackhawk Community Credit Union, and her husband, Milton City Administrator and United Way Blackhawk Region Board Chair Al Hulick, were stopping at sites around the county to take pictures and lend a hand.
The husband and wife team, who married in 2012, have made United Way a big part of their lives. They had both been involved through workplace campaigns and Al Hulick joined the board in 2014.
Leslie Hulick, who was friends with United Way Blackhawk Region President and CEO Mary Fanning-Penny, admits she had her doubts about the organization at first. Leslie said she preferred to donate directly to charities as opposed to going through United Way. Leslie Hulick said Fanning-Penny took it as an opportunity to change her mind and placed her on a community impact panel where she would learn what the donations go toward and how they help.
A self-described softie, Leslie Hulick said Fanning-Penny dispatched her to Special Methods in Learning Equine Skills (SMILES) in Delavan, which helps people with special needs reap benefits of horse riding. She also was dispatched to hospice in Beloit and Janesville.
"I didn't realize they relied so much on United Way and wouldn't think to donate to them directly. United Way helps organizations that might not have the resources to do a fundraiser," Leslie Hulick said. "She (Mary Fanning-Penny) won me over and I've been on the panel ever since."
This last year Fanning-Penny asked her to coordinate the Day of Caring.
"Fortunately my employer is supportive. We started in July, and it's a lot of coordination," Leslie Hulick said. "It's really rewarding to see it come together."
Al Hulick said being from the region makes their service even more meaningful.
"It gives us a deeper appreciation of the segments of the community we thought we knew so well that we didn't have knowledge of. You know SMILES and hospice exists, but you don't always know the impact they've had," Al Hulick said.
With two children of their own, the Hulicks said they are blessed people but understand others aren't as fortunate.
Although the couple spends just about every week helping United Way in some fashion, Al Hulick said he doesn't count the time.
"When you are doing it because you care, it doesn't seem like an investment of time. It seems like the right thing to do," he said.
"To be able to see how United Way Blackhawk Region runs has opened my eyes. They are so diligent making sure agencies are doing the right thing. I have 100% confidence donations are going to the programs they need to," Leslie Hulick said.
