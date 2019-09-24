Milton saw a sea of red, black and white during homecoming week.
High school students rallied at the assembly. Students of all ages and community members lined the streets to watch the parade and packed the stands to cheer for the Red Hawks.
Milton was unified.
On Monday evening, a large group of Milton School District residents nearly packed the large group area. Some of them, maybe a couple dozen, wore white T-shirts with the word “bullying” crossed out. They included former board members Jon Cruzan, Bob Cullen and Shelly Crull-Hanke, Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dani Stivarius, former director of administrative operations Jerry Schuetz and school board member Diamond McKenna.
Most if, not all of those who were wearing anti-bullying shirts, have made significant contributions to the greater Milton community in one way or another. They bleed Red Hawk red. They own businesses in Milton, they volunteered their time to sit on committees and/or donated money. They are Milton and on Monday evening they set themselves apart from the rest of the group.
The Milton Courier asked McKenna where the T-shirt she was wearing came from. She said she didn’t think that was newsworthy.
No one likes bullying.
At last year’s annual meeting, voices were raised and at least one person said words he later apologized for and walked out and there were M&M cookies. At this year’s annual meeting, voices were raised and there were M&M cookies (Thank you, Sarah Stuckey for the cookies.).
People like cookies, but they also like information.
At last year’s annual meeting, a page broke down the general fund budget into more specific categories such as regular curriculum and vocational curriculum. Budgets from previous years also were included.
Information was not presented the same way this year. With the top three administrators in the district gone, that’s not surprising.
School district residents asked for more detailed information. They are Milton.
Comments by other school district residents questioned their questioning. They too are Milton.
School board president and meeting chairman Joe Martin said multiple times the district can probably do a better job of making the information available. Kudos to Martin.
If someone says they don’t have information, they don’t have the information. Give it to them.
People only know what’s in the budget if someone tells them or if they look at the budget.
A $41,000 line item in a $43.6 million budget can become a big deal. In Attorney Lori Lubinsky’s March report, she references a line item in the proposed for a new communications coordinator. She said the new position was identified with a total amount of $41,431.41 at the Sept. 24, 2018, annual meeting. People only saw that if they looked very closely at the budget.
Looking at materials from last year’s annual meeting, details to that degree are not online.
With more than 120 residents at Monday’s meeting, Milton is engaged.
Milton wants to be informed.
No one likes bullying.
Let’s all put our Red Hawks T-shirts back on again.
