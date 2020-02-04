Sophomore Mitchell Masters scored a game-high five goals and sophomores Tyler Ellis and Gannon Kligora both added hat tricks as Milton defeated Kenosha Bradford, 15-2, in a non-conference game Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Mandt Center in Stoughton.
The Red Hawks then defeated Viroqua, 8-1, in a non-conference game Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Mandt Center in Stoughton.
Against Kenosha Bradford, Masters recorded a hat trick by the end of the first period and scored goals in the second and third period. He ended the game with 11 total points.
“Just an outstanding performance by Mitchell tonight — five goals and six assists — I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a kid collect 11 points in a game before, certainly not at the high school level,” Milton head coach Steve Zartman said “He was everywhere tonight.”
Ellis scored the final goal of the first period with just 1 minute, 16 seconds remaining until the first intermission. He scored an unassisted goal in the second period and added another goal late in the third period.
Kligora recorded the first goal of the game two minutes into the first period and added a pair of scores in the third period.
The Red Hawks netted six goals in the first period of the game.
Sophomore Mason Pusateri, junior Luke Hessenauer also collected goals in the 13-point win.
After allowing two goals in the first period, the Milton defense held Kenosha Bradford scoreless the final two periods.
Milton 8, Viroqua 1
Kligora accounted for half of the Red Hawks’ goals as Milton cruised to another non-conference win.
He scored the first two goals of the game at 11:10 and 10:24 in the first period. He also scored the final goal of the first period — which came with just 19 seconds remaining.
Milton led 5-0 after a period of play.
“Gannon was controlling the play out there,” Zartman said. “His puck control sucked the defense in and that opened up a lot of options.”
Junior Storm Cook and Masters also scored goals in the first period.
Kligora recorded his fourth goal of the game in the second period to make it 6-0. Junior Tyler Gilbertson netted a goal in the second period and Pusateri scored the final goal of the game in the third period.
After a 12-game losing streak, Milton (5-14, 1-7) has won four of its last six games.
“We’re getting better, we’ll take it one game at a time down the stretch and see what happens,” Zartman said.
Milton faced off with Monroe in a Badger South Conference game Tuesday, Feb. 4, but results were not available by publication time. The Red Hawks will host McFarland in conference action Friday, Feb. 7, at the Mandt Center in Stoughton at 7:15 p.m.
