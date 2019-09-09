State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, is seeking nominations for a First Responder of the Year Award. This October, which is First Responder Appreciation Month, the State Assembly will be honoring a first responder from each of the 99 Assembly Districts.
“Our police officers, fire fighters, EMS personnel, and dispatchers dedicate so much of their lives to serving our local communities and often don’t receive the recognition they deserve. As a former volunteer fire fighter, I know the sacrifices many of these individuals make on a daily basis,” said Loudenbeck.
Nominees can be a police officer, fire fighter, EMS personnel, or dispatcher who has had an outstanding career, been exceptional at their job, gone above and beyond the call of duty or anything the nominator believes is worth recognizing.
Nominations are due to Rep. Loudenbeck’s capitol office by Monday, Sept. 16. For more information or to get a nomination form, email rep.loudenbeck@legis.wi.gov
