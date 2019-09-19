JANESVILLE -- NAMI Rock County is taking its annual 5K fundraiser to the streets this year to spread awareness about mental health issues and suicide.
The fourth annual Paint the Town Yellow 5K Fun Run/Walk will kick off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
The event will start and end at NAMI’s office at 120 N. Crosby Ave. instead of Palmer Park, where it has taken place in the past.
NAMI President Patty Slatter said the event was moved so participants could run and walk on city streets, making themselves more visible. Slatter hopes that will increase awareness of what the group is doing.
Participants will travel in a loop past Franklin Middle School and St. William Catholic Church, Slatter said. Runners and walkers will stick to sidewalks, and traffic patterns will not be affected.
