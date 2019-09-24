By fall 2021, Milton High School will have a new swimming pool. The estimated $7.8 million cost was included in the $59.9 million referendum approved in April.
Friends of Milton Pool, Inc. is a non-profit 501©(3) organization that has worked to raise additional funds to make the new eight-lane pool even better.
They raised $46,000, enough to increase seating capacity to a minimum of 550.
Then-president Mike Price said the question was “What can we do to make the Milton pool more community friendly and build the best pool possible?”
The group’s new president Jenny Quade said that it remains an important question and goal of the Friends of Milton Pool.
The referendum that passed April 2 includes a standard eight-lane, 25-yard pool with a zero-depth entry ramp. The size of the pool vessel is 25 yards long by 62 feet wide. Tiled deck space around the pool is 12 feet around three sides and 18 feet behind the starting blocks. Locker rooms, storage and mechanical rooms are adjacent to the pool area.
Quade described that the Friends of Milton Pool’s campaign has multiple phases.
“The first was to educate people about swim and help get the referendum to pass,” she said. Friends were interviewed by the news media, held open houses, set up a Facebook page and website, created videos for social media, placed informational newspaper ads and painted store windows.
Once the referendum passed, the Friends sought a footprint change for the new pool.
Friends of Milton Pool wanted two additional lanes for a warmup pool, additional seating, and increased space for the deck and storage. They set a goal of raising $2 million by the end of July. (Of that, $1.57 million would have been for a two-lane warmup pool.)
To include all the changes the Friends hoped for and avoid delaying construction of the new pool, funds totaling $2 million had to be pledged by July 31. With estimates for the improvements coming in on July 2, then waiting until the next school board meeting to announce the fundraising goal, the group understood the timeline was ambitious.
No. 1 on the Friends’ list of priorities was adequate deck space.
“You need to be able to have room for your athletes,” Quade said. “If you’re going to host an invite that has eight or nine teams, you have to put them somewhere.”
The architects were able to address that without additional funds needing to be raised, she said.
Second on the list was spectator seating.
Spectators, though they have not always paid to watch Milton High School meets in recent years, generally pay to watch varsity meets.
Spectator seating can be difficult to find, not just at MHS, but at other pools as well.
“If your kid is swimming at a competition, you want to see your kid,” she said.
Currently the pool has a seating capacity of 100.
With the $46,000, seating capacity increases by about 100 more spectators than originally planned.
In weeks, the Friends accomplished their top two goals.
“We had some wonderful donors,” Quade said, noting donors included individuals, businesses and organizations.
Amenities
Now, she said Friends of Milton Pool is in its third, and probably final, campaign phase: fundraising for pool amenities including upgrades to starting blocks, a sound system, timing system, scoring system, scoreboard, maybe soundproofing.
She summarized: “We’re still here. We’re still excited. We’re still fundraising. What we’re trying to do is make the pool the best experience for the members of our community for the next however many years.”
Other officers of Friends of Milton Pool are Shawn Fladhammer, vice president; Dana Lutton, treasurer; Karen Krause, secretary; and Jill Schuerman, assistant secretary.
