KANDU honors Kelly Willoughby of Gordon Flesch Co. as its first-ever Volunteer of the Year.
According to a KANDU news release, Willoughby played a pivotal role in the coordinating of volunteers for Dragons on the Rock, participates as a Celebrity Pourer for Grapes & Hops year after year (along with her husband, Bill) and she enthusiastically supports KANDU’s mission wherever possible.
KANDU is a not-for-profit organization that creates, promotes and provides diverse opportunities within the community that offer persons with disabilities or disadvantages the opportunity to pursue greater independence and meet their full potential. The organization is a Funded Partner of United Way Blackhawk Region.
