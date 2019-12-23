For the first time in two years, the Milton boys swimming team defeated Watertown, 97-70, in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday, Dec. 17, in Milton.
Senior Cole Witt and sophomore Ryker Bailey both earned two first-place individual finishes at the dual. Bailey placed first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.59 seconds and first in the 100-yard freestyle with a 54.65. Witt earned top times in the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:00.52 and 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:08.42.
Sophomore Erik Schultz finished first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:51.53. Senior Devin Woodcock also gathered the Red Hawks a first-place finish, with his coming in the 100-yard backstroke, timing in at 1:07.18.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Bailey, Woodcock, Witt and freshman Gavin Bartels teamed up for a first-place finish in the event with a time of 3:43.14. The same four also took first in the 200-yard medley relay, clocking in at 1:52.51.
Freshman Brady Case finished as the runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:10.14, while Schultz took third with a 2:13.77. Woodcock and Bartels placed second and third in the 200-yard individual medley with times of 2:22.05 and 2:22.92, respectively.
Sophomore Rider Jarzen finished third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.47. He also placed third in the 50-yard freestyle with a 25.5. Sophomore Ethan Babock came away with a third-place finish, coming in third in the 500-yard freestyle.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Rider, Schultz, sophomore Michael Birkhimer and senior Bradley Martino teamed up to take second with a time of 1:51.55.
The Red Hawks will race in Fort Atkinson Jan. 4 at 10 a.m.
