The Milton boys soccer team moved to 3-2 on the season after collecting a 2-1 record from Sept. 3-Sept. 7.
The Red Hawks started off with a shortened 2-0 non-conference win over Westosha Central on Tuesday, Sept. 3, on the road.
On Thursday, Sept. 5, DeForest turned the table on Milton, losing 2-0 to the Norskies in Milton.
Milton’s offense came alive in the Red Hawks’ third game of the week, defeating Reedsburg, 6-0, in a non-conference home game Saturday, Sept. 7.
Milton 2, Westosha Central 0
After almost a scoreless half, the Red Hawks broke through in the 45th minute with a goal from sophomore Gavin Clarquist. The goal was assisted by senior Lukas Mullen and put Milton up 1-0 going into halftime.
“Gavin got us on the scoreboard with 30 seconds left in the first half,” Milton head coach Ryan Wagner said. “That was a nice little boost for us going into halftime.”
Mullen got a goal for himself quickly out of halftime, scoring in the 48th minute. Sophomore Joey Leverenz was credited was an assist.
Just a few minutes later in the 51st minute, the game was called due to lightning, giving the Red Hawks a quick 2-0 victory.
“It was nice nice to get the win, but I think we were just starting to come alive and I think more goals would have followed,” Wagner said.
DeForest 2, Milton 0
After blanking Westosha Central, 2-0, DeForest did the same to the Red Hawks on their home turf.
And unlike the Westosha Central game, the Red Hawks were unable to overcome their slow start.
“Like I said, we have been starting slow, so I knew against a team like DeForest they would punish us if we didn’t come out with some fire,” Wagner said.
Wagner pointed out the play of senior goalie Maverick Attwood in the Red Hawks’ defeat.
“Maverick had a few saves to keep us in the game,” Wagner said. “He had a couple top-notch saves. One fully extended to tip the ball off the crossbar. That was an amazing save.”
“The only difference was we gifted them the initial goal and they finished a scrappy goal off a corner,” Wagner said. “Otherwise it was a very even battle.”
Milton 6, Reedsburg 0
After a scoreless game against DeForest, the Red Hawks found their offensive footing against Reedsburg.
Senior Luke Grote and freshman Deegan Riley both scored a goal for Milton, while Leverenz and junior Aidan Conger each scored twice in the win.
“Biggest takeaway for me was that some of our forwards finally got some much needed goals,” Wagner said. “Aidan Conger has been finding himself in the right spots all season, but just hasn’t been able to put on the finishing touch.”
Leverenz and Conger both collected two assists in the victory as well.
“Joey stole the show in the second half,” Wagner said.
Leverenz has three assists and two goals on the season so far for the Red Hawks.
Milton began Badger South Conference play Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Monona Grove, but results were not available by publication time.
The Red Hawks will host an invitational Friday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 14, in Milton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.