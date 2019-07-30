More than 30 businesses and organizations have signed up for the Milton Community Expo on Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Milton fire station, 614 W. Madison Ave. Booths will be set up and food will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. The event coincides with the August Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Business After 5.
MACC event committee chair and ambassador Leslie Hulick said Milton Executive Director Dani Stivarius, members of the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department, and others formed a committee to organize the event.
“We were very pleased with the interest in the event,” Hulick said. “We even sold out on booth space in early July. We are very much looking forward to a fun evening in Milton.”
Presenting sponsors include Blackhawk Community Credit Union, Janesville Gazette and Mitchell House Coffee.
Organizations include Blackhawk Technical College, Hoos Woods Raptor Center, MACC, Milton Area Youth Center, Project Maria, Rock County Ice Age Trail, Rock County Human Trafficking Task Force and the YMCA of Northern Rock County.
The expo will give the community a chance to learn more about these organizations and various types of businesses.
Proceeds from the Milton Area Emergency Services Association cookout will benefit the association.
Prizes, games, fire station tours and fire engine rides will be available. Kickin It With Kev will provide live music.
Proceeds from booths will benefit the MACC Shining Star program, which works to enrich the Milton community by giving back and conveying a ray of light to those experiencing hardship.
