The homecoming football game at Milton High School will start 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. The Red Hawks will play the Oregon Panthers.
Friday's parade will start at 2 p.m. near St. Mary Church, travel north on Parkview Drive, turn west on Madison Avenue, south on Hilltop Drive and end at the high school. Students are encouraged to attend the parade. The viewing area for high school students will be on Hilltop from Municipal Drive to Madison Avenue and around the corner on the south side of Madison Avenue, about halfway down the block to Morgan Street.
The annual Milton High School Band Homecoming Chili Supper will be 5-7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. Tickets are $7 at the door. Also available: kid-friendly mac and cheese for $5 and a sundae bar for $2.
The homecoming dance will take place in the high school cafeteria 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Cost is $8 per person or $15 per couple at the door. Coronation of the king and queen will take place at 10 p.m. in the auditorium.
Activities Night will be on Wednesday, Sept. 18, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Anderson Field.
Throughout the week students will have dress-up days:
- Monday is Decade Day. Seniors will represent the 70s, juniors will represent the 80s, sophomores will represent the 60s and freshmen will represent the 90s. Staff members will dress as they would have their senior year in high school.
- Tuesday is Outer Space.
- Wednesday is Class Color with seniors in pink, juniors in purple, sophomores in blue and freshmen in green. Staff will wear tie dye.
- Thursday is Nerds vs. Jocks. Seniors and juniors will dress like nerds. Sophomores and freshmen will dress like jocks. Staff will dress like their favorite band or singer.
- Friday is Red, White and Black Day. Students will vote for Mr. and Mrs. Red, White and Black. Winners will march in the parade.
