Motorists are reminded to be alert and drive with caution through all work zones.
As the spring season approaches, Interstate 39/90 construction will begin another season in the Janesville area. This week, crews will resume work on I-39/90 from Kennedy Road, north of the WIS 26 interchange (Exit 171A), to the I-39/90 and US 14 interchange (Exit 171B) in Janesville. This section of work is anticipated to be completed in fall 2021.
During the next few weeks, nightly lane closures are anticipated from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights. Median work will occur on I-39/90 between the US 14 and WIS 11/Avalon Road interchanges. Motorists should be alert for crews and equipment entering and exiting the work zones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.