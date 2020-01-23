The County Trunk Highway F/M bridge spanning the Rock River in Indianford will be closed beginning Monday, Jan. 27. The closure, which has been approved by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) for one week, is required to allow Black River Falls-based Lunda Construction to remove debris from the Rock River bed underneath the bridge, according to DOT Design Concept Engineer Kurt Johnson.
The project will begin early Monday morning and is anticipated to take one week, but it could last longer, depending on what divers encounter in the water, Black River Falls-based Lunda Construction Senior Project Manager Laremy Sacia said.
Plans call for divers to enter the water with a video camera to document the debris after which a crane situated on the bridge deck will be employed to lift large concrete debris from the river, Sacia said.
He anticipated the project would not take longer than two weeks.
Signs are already in place alerting motorists of the upcoming closure, Rock-Koshkonong Lake District Board of Commissioners Chairman Alan Sweeney recently told the Milton Courier.
Detour signage will not be in place. Motorists are encouraged allow extra travel time and plan alternative routes, Sacia said.
