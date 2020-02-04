Placed in a sunlit vestibule, an ornate bench at the Milton Public Library is adorned with a single photo of a child and a clown.
The bench is a memorial, and the clown is Lois Skatrude, one of two founders of the Optimist Club of Milton, said longtime club member Mark Burdick. The other was Julia Foster-Armstrong who succumbed to cancer in December.
Dedicated to improving the lives of children, the two women began the local chapter of the international club 31 years ago, he said.
Longtime club member Diane Murphy said the pair also founded the Kids on Stage theatrical youth program. A first production, a musical version of “Cinderella,” was performed in 1990. Describing both women as avid readers, Murphy said, each year, they would pore over scripts, looking for those that would provide the most opportunity and enjoyment for children.
“Julie and Lois were two names that were synonymous. They picked the plays and preferred material that would appeal to little kids,” Burdick said.
“When we had too many kids, Julie and Lois would make up roles to get more kids involved,” Murphy said.
While this year’s performance of “The Magical Lamp of Aladdin” marks the group’s 31st production, it will be the first directed by someone other than Foster-Armstrong. Her protégé, Milton High School senior and performance director Atalissa Wells, said she and the other kids who have worked beside Foster-Armstrong are ready to make her proud.
“Julie instilled in me my love for theater. I wanted to honor her. The kids and I who have worked together for the past four years wanted to make sure we did our best so she would be proud. Everything I do is what she taught me to do,” Wells said.
Wells joined the theater group as a performer in 2011 when she was in third grade, she said. Today, the group accepts kids in grades 4-8.
Fourth grade was chosen as a starting point because the groups of interested kids were becoming very large, Murphy said.
In 2008, 52 kids performed in “Wooing Wed Widing Hood,” Burdick said.
Wells recalled fond memories of her time as an actor, before she “aged out” in eighth grade, saying of the two-hour practices: “It created a good outlet and safe area for kids to go and be themselves.”
As a freshman in high school, in 2017, she said, she returned to the group as an assistant director, working closely with Foster-Armstrong, and remained in that role through last year.
With a minimum of 16 practices before each year’s performance, Wells said: “We were working together and trying to figure out how to help the kids. I looked up to her and respected her my entire life.”
In her role as director, Wells said: “I just want to make sure to always be there for the kids.”
Describing Foster-Armstrong as “very good at delegating and organizing,” Burdick said: “Julie looked for people who liked working with kids.”
She was good at getting people involved, he said, affectionately calling her “a wrangler.”
“She embodied the Optimist creed. She always reminded me of the creed, she and Lois, both,” he said.
Burdick joined the club and began working with the theater group 18 years ago. He serves as stage crew and production manager, and a Jack-of-all-trades, he said.
A retired grade school teacher since 2005, and describing a 47-year friendship with Foster-Armstrong, Murphy said Foster-Armstrong “brought her into the fold” because she knew she could sew and after her retirement, she missed working with kids.
Murphy joined the Optimist Club and began making costumes for the theater group in 2008.
“I did it for her; it was her passion, and she made it so contagious,” Murphy said.
She described Foster-Armstrong as “always very upbeat and supportive no matter what facet of her life she was in. And she was very capable, and her leadership ability was such that she would get things going and then just step back, and she never drew attention to herself.
“What most enamored me about this year is everything she did while she had cancer,” Murphy said.
“She had it planned out, right up to December,” Burdick said.
Moving forward, Murphy said, Foster-Armstrong’s husband, Robert, and daughter, Rebecca, plan to continue their commitment to the program.
Burdick described the Milton Optimist Club chapter as small, but with an active core.
Along with plays, he said. The club sponsors such events as Breakfast with Santa and the Independence Fun Run, and supports high school scholarships, as well as food pantry and library initiatives.
Last year, the club donated a puppet theater, which is housed on the second floor of the library, Burdick said.
Moving forward, Murphy said, club members have stepped up to fill responsibilities.
“Julie did a lot more than anybody even realized. She directed, helped with casting and production, and she oversaw communications and scheduling,” Murphy said.
Each year, she made a book of photographs for display from the previous year’s performance and keepsake memory books for the eighth-grade children as they aged out, she said.
Wells, too, carries club inspiration as she looks to the future: after graduation, she said, she will attend UW-Eau Claire to study creative writing.
“The goal is to be a publicist or writer,” she said.
To learn more about becoming a club member or joining Kids on Stage, visit https://www.facebook.com/MiltonOptimistClub/.
