When Janesville resident Joe Conway first considered purchasing the former Milton Courier building, 513 Vernal Ave., he envisioned filling the downstairs space with a batting cage for his 10-year-old son.
On Dec. 12, he bought the 1900s-built, 2,250-square-foot building for $75,000. That same day, he said, he purchased a 2,400-square-foot warehouse in the town of Harmony on County Highway A.
Joe came to realize, he said, that the former Courier building did not lend itself to batting cages. Instead, he is making plans to have them built in the County A building. He hopes to install two cages, he said, and may ultimately make the practice space available to the public. His daughter, 12, likes to dance, so some space may be used as a dance studio, he said.
Joe, 60, is a retired Madison firefighter. He is originally from Madison. His wife, Jennifer Gullickson, is employed as a firefighter in Madison. She is originally from Janesville, is a graduate of Parker High School, and is included in the Janesville Hall of Fame for swimming, Joe said. The couple purchased their current Janesville home within the Milton school district in 2010.
The couple has purchased land in the town of Harmony and hopes to begin building a new home in 2020, Joe said.
When he retired, Joe said, he thought he’d spend more time with his hobbies, which include collecting full-sized firetrucks and sports memorabilia, but instead, he said, he found himself engaged with his kids and their hobbies.
“For kids in school, it’s tough finding venues to practice sports. So that was my first focus,” Joe said.
With a residential tenant upstairs, Joe said, his long-term renovation plans for the former Courier building are on hold. The current tenant has been in the building since the 1980s and has been invited to stay, Joe said.
Joe also has a fascination with the former Courier building’s history as well as that of the surrounding community. He has been in communication with Milton House Assistant Director and local historian Doug Welch. A future vision for the building includes restoring it with historical authenticity, including attention paid to area sports history, he said.
In the meantime, he said, he has been reading an area history book written by Welch to further develop his understanding of the area and evolve his vision for the building.
For now, Joe said, plans call for the first floor to be rented out.
“If the space fits somebody, that’s great!” he said.
Before he purchased the building, others involved with arts, crafts, and pottery had expressed interest in the space, he said.
Those interested in leasing the space can contact Todd Willkomm, of Epic Property Management in Fort Atkinson, he said.
