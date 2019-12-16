Junior Justin Sanchez and senior Evan Schoen both earned pins in Milton’s 39-18 win over Fort Atkinson in a Badger South Conference dual Friday, Dec. 13, at Milton High School.
A day later on Saturday, Dec. 14, the Red Hawks placed third in the Waunakee Warrior Invitational,
Against Fort Atkinson, Sanchez’s fall came in the second period at 160 pounds and Schoen’s pin came in the first period of a 126-pound match.
Milton earned points in eight of the 14 matches wrestled Friday.
“Overall, I’d like to see a more dominant performance than we had against Fort,” Milton head coach Pat Jauch said. “We work extremely hard, and we are emphasizing the proper, solid wrestling techniques that can translate into big wins if executed with great effort. We need to do a better job of seeing that work in the wrestling room transfer to dominating in competition.”
Fort Atkinson’s Tristin Trevino started off the night with a 3-0 decision victory at 145 pounds over junior Trey Smith.
But, the Red Hawks went on to win the next three to make it 12-3: Senior Seth Haldiman won 5-2 at 152 pounds, sophomore Kade Desormeau triumphed 7-0 at 170 and Sanchez got his pin in the 160-pound bout.
“Justin was better than his opponent and actually the only thing that held him back from pinning his opponent faster was himself,” Jauch said.”Once he put in a proper half nelson, ran it correctly, and got in proper pinning position, the match was over quickly.”
The Red Hawks also got wins from junior Devin Hergert at 195 pounds via disqualification, sophomore Zak Shore in a 8-4 decision at 138 and Schoen’s fall at 126.
“I originally wanted to have Evan wrestle at 120 because he and the Fort wrestler at 120 (Sawyer Brandenberg) have wrestled in the past and each have wins against each other, so Evan really wanted to wrestle that match,” Jauch said. “However, we needed a pin at 126, and Evan Schoen is a pinner, so we bumped him up and he got the job done.”
Sophomore Riley Nilo and freshman Matt Haldiman earned forfeit victories at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively, for the Red Hawks.
Waunakee Invitational
Milton collected 304.5 points in its third-place finish, while host Wauankee won the invitational with 432.5 points.
The Red Hawks’ best placement came from Nilo, who took first at 106 pounds, moving his season record to 11-0.
Matt Haldiman finished second at 113 pounds, losing to Holmen’s Parker Kratochvill in the championship match, 16-4.
Smith (138), Sanchez (152), senior Jordan Stivarius (170) and senior Jordan Hergert (285) all finished third in their respective weight classes.
Milton had three starters out for the tournament with injuries.
“In general, it went OK and we had a bunch of place winners and a champion in Riley Nilo, but we also left quite a few points out there too that could have helped move us closer to state-ranked Holmen and Waunakee,” Jauch said. “We’re going to continue to work on developing that killer instinct that will help us to always be working to score bonus points in duals and tournaments.”
The Red Hawks will host Oregon Thursday, Dec. 19, in Milton at 7 p.m.
“Our guys want to be great, it’s going to be a process getting there, and I’m glad it’s mid-December, because we have time to keep working on their strengths and weaknesses,” Jauch said. “I’m looking forward to a ton of continued growth for our guys.”
