The Milton boys basketball team is on pace to do something that hasn’t been done since the 2007-2008 season, finish above .500 in the conference standings.
The last time the Red Hawks ended their conference record above .500 was 12 years ago when Milton competed in the Southern Lakes Conference.
Since moving to the Badger South Conference in the 2008-2009 season, Milton is yet to finish with a winning record in conference. The Red Hawks’ best finish in the Badger South came during its inaugural year in 2008-2009 when Milton finished 6-6.
With half of the conference schedule done, Milton sits in third place in the Badger South Conference standings with a 4-3 mark.
Monroe and Stoughton are tied atop of the conference with 6-1 records. The Red Hawks have been the only team in conference to give Monroe a loss and were beat by Stoughton in their first meeting by 10 points.
Monona Grove is also 4-3 in conference, but Milton earned a 64-54 victory over the Silver Eagles in their first meeting.
The Red Hawks have been led by sophomore Jack Campion, who is the conference’s leading scorer at 20.8 points per game.
Junior Sam Burdette has been a good second-scoring option for Milton this season, averaging 11.5 points per game.
After a couple of non-conference games, Milton will get back into conference play with a game against Stoughton (11-2, 6-1) on Jan. 31 on the road.
The Red Hawks will then host Oregon (5-7, 2-5) Feb. 8, and take on rival Fort Atkinson (1-10, 0-7) three days later.
Milton will have a home game against Monona Grove (4-7, 4-3) Feb. 14 and then will take on Watertown (6-7, 3-4) on the road on Feb. 18. The Red Hawks end their conference schedule against Madison Edgewood (5-8, 3-4) at home on Feb. 21 and then Monroe (10-2, 6-1) on the road on Feb. 27.
Girls basketball
The Milton girls basketball team sits exactly where they did last season after the first round of conference games, at 2-5.
Milton is currently 5-10 overall on the season. Last season the Red Hawks advanced all the way to the sectional final with a 3-11 conference mark.
Oregon is alone at the top of the Badger South standings with a 6-1 record. Monona Grove and Watertown are both 5-2.
Madison Edgewood is 4-2 through six games, while Monroe is a game back at 3-3. Milton is alone in sixth, while Stoughton is in seventh at 1-5.
Fort Atkinson is 0-7 in conference and is trying to break a 50-plus game losing streak in conference.
Senior Abbie Campion is third in the conference in scoring at 14.8 points per game. Milton has two other senior guards in double-digit points per game with Shelby Mack-Honold (11. 9 points per game) and Alex Rodenberg (10.2 points per game).
Milton will be tested right off the bat when they head back into Badger South play on Thursday, Jan. 23, when the Red Hawks take on Oregon (9-4, 6-1) on the road.
The Red Hawks then match up with Fort Atkinson (3-9, 0-6) on the road on Jan. 28. Milton then hosts three straight games: Madison Edgewood (8-6, 4-2) on Feb. 1, Monona Grove (10-4 5-2) on Feb. 4 and Stoughton (4-8, 1-5) on Feb. 7. The Red Hawks close out conference with a road game against Monroe (4-6, 3-3) on Feb. 13 and a home game against Watertown (8-5, 5-2) on Feb. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.