The City of Milton Common Council approved on Sept. 3 a resolution levying assessments on properties along Front Street and Windsor Court where curb and gutters were recently replaced.
A public hearing, opened on Aug. 20 and giving affected residents opportunity to raise questions or concerns, closed on Sept. 3.
Speakers did not come forward to comment on either date.
City Administrator Al Hulick said affected property owners had been notified of their assessments, and two public information meetings were held in May and July, in advance of the project’s July start date. The project is anticipated to conclude in October.
He believed all questions had already been answered, he said.
According to the resolution, assessment costs will be due on May 1, 2020, with any unpaid balances subject to an annual interest rate of 4.5%. Unpaid balances and any interest accrued will be added to the property owner’s 2020 property tax bill.
As previously reported by the Milton Courier, property owners on both streets received a letter from the city in March, informing them that they would be responsible for half the cost of curb and gutter replacements, associated with the reconstruction projects currently underway on both streets.
As stipulated within city ordinances, “new sanitary sewer and curb and gutter replacements are assessable to the property owners,” Director of Public Works Howard Robinson told property owners attending the May public information meeting.
Council passed a resolution in June authorizing the city clerk to establish a public hearing date regarding special assessments for curb and gutter replacements on Windsor Court and Front Street.
Thirty-three properties are affected by the assessments, with costs to property owners ranging from $400 to $2,147.
