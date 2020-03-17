Jayson Duffy gets a workout out during the Milton Fourth of July parade when his company Jay’s Big Rolls throws out toilet paper.
But with the recent outbreak of COVID-19, he has a new perspective on his early-July workout.
“I used to think the Fourth of July parade was a workout, this has been a heck of a lot bigger work out,” said Duffy, who owns Jay's Big Rolls with his family. “I’ve been running non-stop. It’s like, ‘oh my gosh.’
“Thursday it just exploded, it just went nuts. We’ve been crazy scrambling here, we’re a small business.”
In just a three-day span, Jay's Big Rolls moved over 400 cases of toilet paper, which is nowhere near the normal amount sold in that span, according to Duffy. He also said his Janesville-based small company is far behind in orders due to the amount of in-store walk-ins, phone calls and website orders they have received.
It’s not just toilet paper. Jay’s Big Rolls also sells other common cleaning products such as paper towels, dispensers, tissues, soap, disinfectant and gloves to name a few. Products people are gathering amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They pretty much took everything we got,” Duffy said. “We sell hand sanitizer, which is typically something we don’t even sell that much of, but of course everyone wants hand sanitizer. We’re basically out of that. If we wanted to order Purell in a pump right now, we can’t even order it.”
Luckily for Duffy, he had about 400 extra cases of toilet paper on hand before the outbreak. So much so, on Saturday the Jay’s Big Rolls Facebook posted a message letting the public know they still had plenty of toilet paper to start the next week. Which is saying a lot when many stores across the country have empty toilet paper sections.
Duffy said his business mainly sells to businesses, but noted there has been a drastic increase in the number of walk-ins from individuals. Still, Duffy mentioned that the business is up everywhere, including businesses increasing orders.
So much so that Duffy said they even had to cut orders back a bit to attempt to ration out the supply so everyone can get some.
It’s not just Duffy feeling the affects of the virus, late-lunch breaks and constant phone calls are just a few of the things his employees have had to deal with since Thursday.
Duffy even had to run down the road from his store to deliver some supplies to a customer in need.
“She sounded desperate and needed help,” Duffy said. “It felt really great to help out. I’m both mentally and physically exhausted, but I still try to go out of the way to help people.”
Business has been really good according to Duffy, but he is yearning for a return to the status quo.
“Honestly, I’ll be happy when it’s over,” he said.
