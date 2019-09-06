TOWN OF HARMONY -- The Town of Harmony will be reviewing and updating the town’s comprehensive plan as required by state statute to be reviewed and approved every 10 years. A copy of the comprehensive plan is available on the town’s website townofharmony.com under ”Government” and then “Municipal Code." The public is encouraged to attend. The first meetings will be held 7 p.m. Sept. 16 and 23 at the town hall, 440 N. US Highway 14, Janesville.

