After a season-opening win, the Milton hockey team is looking to get back on track as the Red Hawks approach the midpoint of the season.
Milton defeated Madison La Follette, 4-1, to start the season, but the Red Hawks have fallen in their last nine contests.
Milton has kept games close in most of its defeats though. Of the nine defeats, five were by two goals are less. The Red Hawks have lost two games by one goal, with both coming in overtime.
In Milton’s third game of the year, the Red Hawks held a 2-0 advantage, but Greendale answered with two goals in the second period and an overtime winner to end the game.
The Red Hawks also were defeated by Whitefish Bay, 3-2, in overtime.
Junior Luke Hessenauer is leading the Milton offense with a team-high seven points. He’s recorded six goals and one assist.
Sophomore Gannon Kligora is second on the team with six points. He’s scored four times this season and has added two assists.
Senior goalie Luke Grote has been busy at the goal this season, collecting 346 saves, good for a .878 save percentage.
Milton currently is 0-4 in the Badger South Conference standings. Madison Edgewood sits in first place with eight points at 4-0.
The Red Hawks will look to get back in the win column against Monroe (10-1, 2-0) in a conference game Friday, Jan. 3, at the Mandt Center in Stoughton at 7:15 p.m.
