The Rock County Land Conservation Department is taking orders for its yearly tree and shrub Sale. Distribution is usually around mid-April. Trees and shrubs are bare root seedlings in single species units of 10 for $20, bundles of 25 for $27.50, or 50 for $50 plus tax. Order early for best selection as some species sell out quickly. Stock includes: Colorado Blue Spruce, 7-15 inch seedlings, Concolor Fir, 7-15 inch seedlings, Cook’s Balsam Fir, 12-16 inch seedlings, Fraser Fir, 12-16 inch seedlings, Norway Spruce, 7-15 inch seedlings, Red Oak, 18-24 inch seedlings, Sugar Maple, 18-24 inch seedlings, Swamp White Oak, 18-24 inch seedlings, Sycamore (American Planetree), 18-24 inch seedlings, White Oak, 18-24 inch seedlings, White Pine, 7-15 inch seedlings and White Spruce, 7-15 inch seedlings. Shrubs: Hazelnut, 18-24 inch seedlings, Highbush Cranberry, 18-24 inch seedlings, and Ninebark, 18-24 inch seedlings. Tree protectors and Root Dip Planting Gel are also available.
Find the order form, wind break designs, and more handy information at the Rock County Land Conservation Department website http://www.co.rock.wi.us/land-conservation-tree-shrub-saleor call 608-754-6617 ext. 3 during normal business hours.
This sale runs from September until April every year and features limited stock of a variety of tree and shrub species with the best selection early.
