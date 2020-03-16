If you have returned from an affected international country within the past two weeks or have been in contact with someone who has 2019 Novel Coronavirus:
• Call before going to a doctor or emergency
• Wear a facemask when you are around people and before entering a healthcare facility
• Tell them about your symptoms and recent travel
• Avoid contact with others
• Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if no soap and water are available.
Rock County Public Health: www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth
