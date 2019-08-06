Five Milton High School seniors: Abbigail Campion, Dane Nelson, Joe Crofts, Neelam Sapovadia and Zoe Richard were recognized on Aug. 2 as graduates of the 2019 Summer Rock Internship Program.
The Milton students were among 35 area interns all of whom were recognized at the graduation event, held at Blackhawk Technical College’s Central Campus, 6004 S. County Road G, Janesville. About 150 were in attendance, according to a press release provided by Rock County 5.0.
Blackhawk Technical College, Rock County 5.0, the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, and employers providing student internships jointly sponsor the program, the release noted. Additional support this year was provided by the Janesville Foundation, the release continued.
Blackhawk Technical College Executive Director of Marketing and Communications Jennifer Thompson said the program is in its second year. Participating students work up to 30 hours a week and are paid $10 an hour, she said.
The program is offered to high school juniors, who then participate during the summer before they begin their senior year, Thompson said.
According to program literature, student placement is determined by matching students with internships most closely aligned with their academic and career plans in accordance with the internships that are available.
The program is structured to help students build skills associated with interviewing, job searching, resume building, communication, critical thinking, leadership, teamwork and networking, while offering direct workplace exposure.
The six-week program runs between June 10 and Aug. 2, program literature states.
Participating Milton students were matched with the following organizations: Campion, Forward Janesville; Nelson, R.H. Batterman and Company, Inc. Engineers Surveyors Planners; Croft, Beloit Snappers; Sapovadia, Mercyhealth, and Richard, Kerry Ingredients.
Other organizations offering internships this year included: Angus Young Associates, Beloit Health System, Best Events, City and Town of Beloit Fire Departments, Diamond Assets, Fritto-Lay, Healthnet, Johnson Financial Group, North American Tool, Rock County, Rock Energy Systems, SASid and SC Aviation.
