Rawlings and Perfect Game named Milton sophomore Keegan Knutson a preseason high school baseball all-American to recognize the top underclassmen in the country.
The first, second and third team recognizes 300 players from the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico with each team consisting of 100 players. There is also a high honorable mention list, which Knutson was named to.
As a freshman, Knutson was a first team Badger South member last season for the Red Hawks.
The South Carolina recruit helped Milton to the sectional final last season, and just one game short of what would have been the first-ever state tournament berth for the Red Hawks. Milton also captured its first ever share of the Badger South Conference title.
Janesville Craig sophomore Gavin Kilen also made the list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.