Nancy Lee Gallun, 84, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at her daughter's home in Janesville surrounded by her loving family. Private family services will be held at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Death Notice: Nancy Gallun, 84
Rebecca Kanable
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Wisconsin Shares for child care assistance
- Fiscal Facts: State budget proposals backtrack on state reserves
- Back-to-school collection drive to assist homeless
- Death Notice: Nancy Gallun, 84
- Bridge closure scheduled at Indianford
- Townline Road under I-39/90, near Milton, will close on Friday
- Municipal DataTool new way to compare public finances, demographics
- Legion: Milton ends summer with win
Classified Ads
Bulletin
Featured Weekly Print Ads
Bulletin
Most Popular
Articles
- Bittersweet farewell to Ashley Field
- Hooper Corp. lays out updated plans for moving to DeForest
- Obituary: Timothy R. Meschke
- Sampling Taste of Sun Prairie
- Woman suing city for injuries during arrest
- Frisell hired as Waterloo football coach, AD
- Considine welcomed as new athletic director
- Obituary: Robert C. Rehm
- County B to be resurfaced
- Tribune Profile: Jessica Marking: This creative person found a niche in maps
Images
Videos
Commented
- New Windsor Elementary principal arrives from Texas (1)
- Dane County Fair meat animal sale raises $176K (1)
- Do you agree with Nike halting the release of its Air Max 1 USA Shoe this week because the Betsy Ross 13-star flag on the shoe may offend customers? (1)
- Watch out for telephone scam (1)
- It’s time to tell another community’s stories (1)
- Town of Lodi reinstates dismissed clerk (1)
- Update: Indiana man dies from injuries sustained in motorcycle crash (1)
- Stop in and be puzzled (1)
- Considine welcomed as new athletic director (1)
- Fast out of the gate (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.