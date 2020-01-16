Blackhawk Technical College is excited to announce the annual community-wide MLK Commemoration event has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25 from 3–5 p.m. on its Central Campus in Janesville. This year’s theme is Dream, Believe, Achieve. The previously scheduled event was canceled due to winter weather conditions.
The event will feature music, food, and speakers commemorating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Artwork from the School District of Janesville students will be on display.
Speakers include a welcome introduction by Dr. Tracy Pierner (Blackhawk Technical College) and Keynote Message from Mandela Barnes, Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin.
Sonja Robinson, School District of Janesville Coordinator of Student Services will emcee the event.
Several awards will also be presented at the event. These awards include:
· YWCA Racial Justice Award
· Wisconsin Legislative Recognition
The annual event is a collaboration between the following community organizations:
· American Association of University Women
· Beloit Public Library
· Blackhawk Technical College
· Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin
· Diversity Action Team of Rock County
· School District of Beloit
· School District of Janesville
· School District of Milton
· United Auto Workers Local 95
· YWCA Rock County
