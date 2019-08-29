A Baker Tilly financial audit looking at stipends in the School District of Milton found the use of 19 categories, though possibly excessive in number, is appropriate.
Shana Lewis, the school district’s legal counsel, appeared at Monday’s school board meeting with Wendi Unger, a partner with Baker Tilly in Milwaukee.
Lewis noted the financial audit followed the March
4 report by Attorney Lori Lubinsky, who expressed concern whether the term stipend was used too generically.
According to Lewis, Unger was able to easily identify through the district’s coding system which expenditures were for extra duty pay, vacation payout, cell phones and the like.
Unger said she looked at stipend activity 2012 through 2018.
“Nothing came to my attention during that accumulation of that data that warranted any concern on my part,” she said. “In working with school districts throughout the state of Wisconsin, all of them have some form of a stipend pay.”
