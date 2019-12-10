The Milton School District Human Growth and Development Advisory Group is being formed and will meet {span}Thursday Dec. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at district office building. Other meeting dates are Jan. 9, Jan. 30, and Feb. 13.{/span}
Although the district has had an advisory group before, Director of Curriculum and Instruction Ryan Ruggles said this will be the first time a group is formed to meet the requirements of the most recent state statute.
Membership must include parents, teachers, school administrators, students, health care professionals, members of clergy and other residents of the school district. There are now restrictions on membership. No category other than parents can be more than one-fifth of the membership.
Members of the group so far include school district director of curriculum and instruction Ryan Ruggles, Milton Middle School Matt Biederwolf, MMS teacher Caleb Stinemates, two Milton High School students, UW nursing faculty Julie Patrick, Women’s health RN Sara Myers, the Rev. Nathan Crandall of Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church, parents Nancy Debroux, Missy Joy and Kelly McPherson, and community resident Inga Cushman.
Ruggles said he is still waiting for confirmation from two adults.
