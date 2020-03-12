Here’s the good news:
The Milton High School Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band earned 1st ratings from all three Wisconsin School Music Association adjudicators today. Milton High School hosted the Concert Music Festival.
The MHS wind ensemble competes in Class A while the symphonic band competes in Class B.
According to MHS Director of Bands Nathan Pierce, “This was the 11th year in a row that the top concert ensemble has earned the highest possible rating at large group festival.”
Here’s the not-so-good news announced today by WSMA via Facebook:
With the growing concerns about COVID-19 and public safety, WSMA has made the difficult decision to cancel the following events:
**All remaining WSMA District Solo & Ensemble Festivals scheduled on or after Monday, March 16
**All WSMA State Solo & Ensemble Festivals (due to unavailability of many UW System sites)
**Student Composition Project event (April 4)
**All WSMA Concert Festivals through April 18
More information will be released on Monday, March 16 regarding WSMA Middle Level State Honors auditions.
We are allowing festivals managers to make status decisions about festivals being held March 12-14; the status of these festivals will be posted on our website when known.
Updates are available at: https://wsmamusic.org/covid-19-news/
