Milton Historical Society Executive Director Kari Klebba has been selected as the Milton School District’s new communications and community outreach coordinator.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 25, Klebba will be responsible for district communications, community engagement and safety. The role includes working with parents, students, staff and local media to share information about the district. She also will be responsible for building safety plans and emergency response plans, according to a copy of the job description provided to Adams Publishing Group.
Those duties previously were handled Jerry Schuetz, who resigned from the director of administrative operations position in June. (That position is not being filled.) When Schuetz was hired by the school district in 2014, the communications position was a supervisor position and the first communications position in the district.
Added to the communication and safety responsibilities in the recent job description is supervision of the Milton Recreation program.
Milton Superintendent Rich Dahman said Klebba's local ties are an attractive quality for the district.
“It will be a big plus for Kari when she gets started. She has a lot of local knowledge and connections with people in the community, and an important part of that position will be that community outreach and making connections with people in the community … it’s going to be very valuable,” he said.
“Her experience in the work that she’s doing with the Milton Historical Society and the Milton House has given her a background in promoting different businesses and groups, strong background with giving public presentations and skills using both traditional media and social media to get messages out to people,” he said.
The hiring will go to the school board at its Monday, Nov. 11, meeting, Dahman said. The school district received 17 applications for the position before identifying six candidates for interviews in mid-October.
Klebba was among three finalists who had second interviews in late October, Dahman said.
A Janesville native, Klebba earned a bachelor’s degree in public history with a minor in public relations from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Since October 2015, Klebba has served as executive director of the Milton Historical Society, which oversees the Milton House Museum, Rock County’s only National Historic Landmark.
In December 2018, the Milton College Preservation Society Board of Directors announced the hiring of Klebba as interim program coordinator.
Since accepting the school district position, she has submitted her resignation from both.
While she will miss sharing Milton’s history, Klebba said she looks forward to a new adventure in Milton.
“I’m very eager to work with the people already on the staff and work with students, staff and the stakeholders in the community. I believe any organization’s success depends on direct communication, on collaboration and community,” she said.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with a lot of people I’ve met through my role at the historical society in this new role, and I’m very honored to be part of that team.”
