The Fury participated in an eight-team 2019 Holiday Tournament at Black River Falls Dec. 27-28.
The Fury started off defeating Black River Falls, 2-1, in the first game. Claudia Boehlke opened the game’s scoring with a power-play goal. At the end of the second period Anika Einbeck scored on a delayed penalty.
Olivia Cronin was strong in net for the Fury, stopping 30 shots she faced.
Two hours later the Fury took on Hayward Hurricanes. Haley Knauf got the Fury on the scoreboard in the first period.
The score was 3-1 Hurricanes at the end of the second period. The Fury forged on and Alyssa Knauf shot the puck over the goalie’s shoulder on passes from Haley Knauf and Anika Einbeck. The Fury went on to fall 4-2 to the Canes. Cronin recorded 29 saves.
Determined by the tournament points system, the Fury earned a spot to play for the third-place trophy. The Fury took on the Fox Cities Stars. Cronin was under siege the entire game and faced 40 shots on goal. The Fury went home with a fourth-place finish in the holiday tournament after the 6-1 loss. Einbeck scored the lone Fury goal off a pass from Alyssa Knauf.
Next up for the Fury is a conference game at Beaver Dam January 2, 2020, at 7:00 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.