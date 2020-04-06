A 78-year-old Milton man will face charges for a hit and run that injured a 19-year-old man Sunday.
At 12:05 p.m. the Town of Fulton Police Department, Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Edgerton Fire and EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Hillside Road.
Officers arriving on scene located a young man 19 who had been working in his yard near his driveway when he was struck by a silver F-150 pickup truck. According to police, the vehicle was southbound on Hillside Road when it left the roadway, struck a mailbox and upon reaching a second driveway, struck the 19-year-old subject before leaving.
According to a Fulton Police Department news release, a witness followed the vehicle to the area of Maple Beach Drive and Lake Woods Drive, where it became disabled.
William O. Hoge, 78, Milton, faces tentative charges of hit and run involving injury, failing to maintain control of vehicle, and failing to notify police of accident.
The news release states Edgerton EMS transported the 19 year old to Mercyhealth Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The release says Hoge and a passenger in his vehicle were uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation.
