The City of Milton Common Council approved on Aug. 6 a bid for $204,170 submitted by Plover-based Fahrner Asphalt Sealers, LLC, for the purpose of preventative maintenance in the form of crack filling, seal coating, infrared patching and chip sealing, for “over 5.25 miles” of city roads, according to City Administrator Al Hulick. Some city-owned parking lots and park trails are also being addressed.
To put that into perspective, Hulick said, the city has 32.7 miles of road.
Said Hulick: “This is the most robust program we have brought forth. As the integrity of pavement decreases, the costs to remedy that go up.
“With this improvement project, we will touch about one-sixth to one-seventh of the city’s streets. That’s in addition to the Front Street and Windsor Court project.”
In a memo to council, Hulick identified 16 segments that are included within the project. Work is scheduled to begin this month. He anticipated project completion by Labor Day.
According to Hulick, a large portion of the work will be paid for using funds collected through the city’s wheel tax, which was adopted in 2016.
Some funding, as allocated within the city’s 2019 budget, will come from the city’s general fund, Hulick said.
In a memo to council, Hulick offered an accounting of city funds, which, over the last two budgets, 2018 and 2019, had been earmarked for city street improvements. In 2019, $125,000 of tax-levied money had been allocated, $30,800, dubbed “miscellaneous asphalt projects” was identified, and the city estimated its revenues from wheel tax collection at $140,000. In 2018, Hulick wrote, the city allocated $150,000, earmarked for capital projects, and enjoyed revenues of $100,539 from “rollover due to favorable bids.” The two-year total came to $546,339.
Of those monies, $224,261 had been allocated to help offset costs associated with the Front Street and Windsor Court reconstruction project, which is under way, he wrote. Council approved a bid of $904,635 for that project in June.
After council approved the preventative road maintenance bid for Fahrner, $117,908 remained as unallocated road repair funds, Hulick wrote.
In 2020, the unallocated funds would likely be used for repairs on additional street segments. Costs and treatments associated with that work was pending, Hulick said.
The city’s Community Development Authority (CDA) had also recently proposed the purchase of three “Welcome to Milton” signs, which could potentially be funded with that money, he said.
The parking lot behind the library could also use the funds, he said, adding that the 2019 budget included some money for the library parking lot, but the project remains pending.
Upcoming work had been outlined in the city’s “10 Year Pavement Improvement Program,” Hulick said.
“The city attempts to improve and maintain as many lane miles as possible on an annual basis,” he said.
“Fahner has put together a very competitive quote and now we can also address John Paul,” Hulick added.
What to expect
Addressing council, Fahrner Sales Representative George Polnow said while crews were at work, roads could be closed temporarily, perhaps as long as 15 minutes, while some needed applications were performed. Roads undergoing maintenance will be posted about two days in advance, Polnow said. Crews would work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Streets will not look like Front Street, Hulick said, adding that Front Street was a major reconstruction project, while the identified segments would be undergoing preventative maintenance. These projects will not be as “intense or intrusive” as Front and Windsor, Hulick said.
“This treatment will be like what the county just did on their segment of John Paul. You can use the road; there will be no bulldozers, diggers or graders,” Hulick added.
Hulick described the seal chip product being used as an “emulsion with pea gravel.”
“We use fractured granite, Polnow said. The material should add 10 years to the life of the pavement,” he said.
Company sales representative Mike Jenquin was also in attendance.
Director of Finance Dan Nelson said the pavement improvement project shows a willingness by council not to borrow. He said the preventative maintenance brought by the project would help keep the city on the path of paying down debt by avoiding the higher costs associated with doing the job in the future.
“The project serves to mitigate future prices. It will help our future selves,” Nelson said.
A list of segments includes:
• Storrs Lake Road (from Janesville Street to the city limits)
• Rogers Street (from High Street to St. Mary’s Street)
• Plum Street (from High Street to Madison Avenue)
• Greenhill Drive (from High Street to Larch Lane)
• Buten Street
• Morgan Street
• West Madison Avenue (from Clear Lake Avenue to the city limits)
• South John Paul Road (from High Street to Madison Avenue)
• North Street
• Public Works driveway
• Public Works parking lot
• Wastewater treatment plant parking lot
• Milton Cemetery Road
• Crossridge Park paved trail
• Public library south parking lot
• City hall and police station parking lot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.