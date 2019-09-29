The Janesville Woman’s Club, 108 S. Jackson St., has been chosen as one of 20 participation U.S. sites honoring women’s history. They will compete for a share of $2 million in grants from American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The Janesville Woman’s Club Building is the only site selected in Wisconsin. Online public voting is open now through Oct. 29. Votes can be cast at www.voteyourmainstreet.org/Janesville.
The Historic Janesville Woman’s Club Building Will Host a Free, Public “Open House” voting event on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 4-8 PM.
The site with the most in-person ballots is eligible to win $50,000!
On-site parking available as well as street parking. Neighboring lot at First Congregational Church at 54 S. Jackson Street is available after 4:30 p.m.
Once a day, supporters can vote up to 5 times when they visit VoteYourMainStreet.org/Janesville. :
The Janesville Woman’s Club is pursuing this grant through its non-profit Foundation for the Preservation of 108 S. Jackson (FP108SJ), a 501c3 organization. Grant monies are needed to repair the iconic balustrade, fix aging tuck pointing, repair water damaged walls, seal a leaking foundation, replace the commercial dishwasher and the climate control system for the art gallery. The building was built in 1928 for women, by women. Each year, its five member clubs: American Association of University Women, Daughters of the American Revolution, Janesville Art League, Janesville Woman’s Club Association, and the MacDowell Music Club donate thousands of dollars in local scholarships and goods for the community. For nearly 100 years the building has hosted art shows, public programs, music recitals and club meetings.
Partners in Preservation is a community-based partnership in which American Express, in partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, awards preservation grants to historic places across the country.
Through this partnership, American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation seek to increase the public's awareness of the importance of historic preservation in the United States and to preserve America's historic and cultural places. The program also hopes to inspire long-term support from local citizens for the historic places at the heart of their communities.
This year’s program will has a special emphasis on historic buildings and sites that celebrate the contributions of women in Main Street communities across America to honor the upcoming 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.
