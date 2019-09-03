Nate Trewyn signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad on Sept. 1.
Trewyn, a Janesville native and former Milton Red Hawk football player, signed with the Buccaneers after going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Trewyn played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he was a first team All-American and also won the Rimington Award for the top center in Division III.
