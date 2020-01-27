When an ambulance or a fire truck responds to a call, it might be from another jurisdiction.
Four Rock County fire departments are using technology to dispatch the closest available emergency services vehicle.
The four departments are the City of Beloit, Town of Beloit, City of Janesville, and Milton and Milton Township fire departments.
The technology is a combination of automatic vehicle location (AVL), GPS, computer-aided dispatch and graphical information systems (GIS).
Officials from the four fire departments announced their partnership Jan. 20 during a press conference at the Rock County 911 Communications Center. The departments began using automatic vehicle location technology the week prior, said Dan Pease, interim fire chief for the Beloit Fire Department.
"Regardless of whose response area the call is located within, we must send the closest fire engine or ambulance to provide rapid patient care and deliver aggressive firefighting forces to the citizens who need help. Together we are making sure boundary lines do not delay a call for help," said City of Janesville Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes, who also is the chief of the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department.
If a Milton and Milton Township ambulance is returning from a hospital in Janesville and is blocks away from an individual experiencing cardiac arrest while a Janesville ambulance is farther away, the Milton ambulance would respond to the emergency.
Or, the Janesville Fire Department may respond to areas in the towns of Harmony, Milton or Johnstown if a Janesville ambulance is closer.
According to Town of Beloit Fire Chief Gene Wright, the new system is a step toward creating a countywide network of fire and EMT services.
All four chiefs said they hope all 11 Rock County fire departments will join the system.
According to Rhodes, thousands of departments across the country use this technology, which has been around for about 20 years, Rhodes said.
Battalion Chief Jeremy Parker said this week the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department is getting new routers in ambulances and fire trucks. He said equipment and installation for Milton is estimated at $8,000.
All four fire departments will continue to evaluate the AVL program to ensure that all communities are benefiting from these changes.
The departments are looking to collaborate with other fire departments in Rock County and northern Illinois to expand the use of this technology.
Rebecca Kanable contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.