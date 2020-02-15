The Milton wrestling team was edged out by Janesville Craig, 207.5-207, in a WIAA Division 1 regional Saturday, Feb. 15, at Beloit Memorial High School.
Sophomore Riley Nilo defended his regional title at 106 pounds with a 15-5 major decision over Elkhorn’s Joey Showalter in the championship bout.
Junior Justin Sanchez also earned the Red Hawks an individual regional title at 152 pounds. Sanchez win via a 2-1 decision against Elkhorn’s Quentin Woyak in the championship match.
Freshman Matt Haldiman (113), sophomore Hunter Kieliszewski (126) sophomore Kade Desormeau (160) and senior Jordan Hergert (220) were all runner-ups in their respective weight classes for Milton.
Other individuals to move on to the sectional — where top two finishers advance to the state meet — are freshman Royce Nilo (120), sophomore Zak Shore (132), junior Trey Smith (138), senior Seth Haldiman (145), senior Jordan Stivarius (170), sophomore Caleb Peters (195) and senior Brody Reed (285).
Milton will wrestle in the individual sectional Saturday, Feb. 22, in Oconomowoc. Time is yet to be determined.
An updated version of this story will appear in the Feb. 20 edition of the Milton Courier and online on a later date.
