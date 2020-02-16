Callers who ask you to pay in a few hours or have power disconnected are not legitimate. But scammers are getting more sophisticated.
Alliant Energy reports the company has received reports from customers in Wisconsin and Iowa that they are receiving calls from scammers pretending to be Alliant Energy. These callers threaten to cut off power in a few hours unless immediate payment is made.
Alliant Energy does NOT call customers and demand immediate payment.
Alliant will not ask customers to purchase prepaid credit cards, and we do not ask for payment over email.
Scammers can make it appear that the calls are coming from Alliant Energy. Some scammers may provide a different phone number that spoofs our answering system and automated menu.
Alliant Energy’s official phone number is 1-800-ALLIANT (800-255-4268). This is the only number to call.
If you receive a call like this:
- STOP: Scammers are counting on you being too alarmed to check your account status. Hang up the phone.
- THINK: Chances are you do not owe the amount the scammers claim.
- CHECK: Log in on our website or call us. We can tell you how much is due and when. Visit alliantenergy.com or call us at 1-800-255-4268.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.