The City of Milton Common Council approved on Sept. 3 a total bid of $91,980, submitted by Janesville-based Rock Road Companies, Inc., for pavement work at the Milton Public Library and an extension of Putman Parkway.
The bid, including both projects, was the lowest of three received, including $107,126.90, as submitted by Frank Silha and Sons, Inc., and $129,873.37, as submitted by Payne & Dolan, Inc.
In a memo to council, Baxter and Woodman consulting engineer Mark Langer noted that the city had worked successfully with the low bidder on past projects. Baxter and Woodman will provide construction services for the projects, including contract administration, shop drawing review and part-time onsite observation of construction, Langer wrote.
The work was included as part of the 2019 Capital Improvement Program, City Administrator Al Hulick said. Work at the library includes the repaving of a parking lot behind the library, described by Hulick as “in pretty poor condition,” and work on Putman Parkway, including adding “final liquid asphalt” to the new extension, which was constructed in 2017, he said.
Bids in totality came back under the projected cost. Funding for the Putman Parkway extension was derived through tax incremental financing (TIF). Library parking lot funding will be provided through the capital project fund, Hulick said.
According to Director of Public Works Howard Robinson, the city had estimated a cost of $94,000 to complete both projects.
As previously reported by the Milton Courier, the capital project fund, created as part of the city’s $4.9 million 2019 budget last November, included $254,350, earmarked for purchase or replacement of items including a squad car, trees, park fencing, a tool cat, library parking lot surfaces, picnic tables for parks, vandalized flowerpots, and some street repairs among others.
