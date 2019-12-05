It’s difficult to walk by the home at 1006 W. Madison Ave. without wondering what it looks like inside, what its history is or who lives there now.
The original owner of the home, Alexander Paul, was born in Scotland in 1815. He immigrated to the United States and settled in Fulton, Wisconsin, in 1844. He and his family moved to Milton Junction in 1851.
Alexander McLaughlin Paul, one of six Paul children, was a farmer like his father. Aspiring for more, he became the cashier at Farmers Bank, where his brother was president. Alexander became director of the bank and after his brother died, he became bank president. During his time at the bank, Rock County Democrat Alexander Paul was a member of the Assembly in the 1931 legislative session and was elected to the senate in 1933. Alexander M. Paul died in 1954. He and his wife had no children.
The Alexander Paul Estate was purchased and the property divided from its approximately 140 acres. Milton grew in the 1960s and the properties including the original home were made into subdivisions for homes to be built. The original home was made into a duplex and rented for the next four decades. In need of cosmetic repair, the building was sold to Madison architect/carpenter Jeff Wickline in the early 2000s. Wickline respected the original Italianate design and expanded the home to nearly 6600 square feet.
Inspiration for the design came from the Milton Junction High School constructed in 1889 by Peter Alff, a Milton Junction mason and builder. Alff likely was inspired by the Alexander Paul Estate when designing the school that stood where West Elementary School is today. The school is two blocks to the east of the estate property.
Today 1006 W. Madison Ave. is the home of David and Kathy Overley. Their home will be in the 2019 Milton Area Chamber of Christmas Walk 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at seven Milton homes. The homes are located in Milton at 5606 E. Klug Road, 22 N. Janesville St., 18 N. Janesville St., 742 E. Madison Ave., 715 Parkview Drive. 501 College St. and 1006 W. Madison Ave. Tickets for the Christmas Walk will be available at the homes the day of the walk, or in advance at the MACC office, Milton banks, Goodrich Antiques and Red Rooster. Tickets are $10. Children under 12 will be admitted free of charge.
