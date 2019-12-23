The Milton hockey team was defeated in three games last week, including an overtime loss to Whitefish Bay.
The Red Hawks’ first defeat of last week came against Brookfield, losing 4-0 in a non-conference game Wednesday, Dec. 18, in Brookfield. A day later on Thursday, Dec. 19, Milton was defeated by Monona Grove, 6-0, in a Badger South Conference game at the Mandt Center in Stoughton.
Against Whitefish Bay on Saturday, Dec. 21, the Red Hawks stormed back from a two-goal deficit, but were bested in overtime.
Milton (1-9 0-4) was unable to find a score in its first two games, but senior goalie Luke Grote collected a combined 63 saves in the two games.
The Red Hawks trailed 2-0 late in the second period against Whitefish Bay (5-4, 4-2)), but sophomore Gannon Kligora cut the deficit in half 16 minutes, 59 seconds in the second with an even-strength goal.
Junior Mason Pusateri equalized 13:36 into the second period off assists from Kligora and sophomore Tyler Ellis.
Dominic Murano got the game-win goal just over four minutes into the overtime period.
Milton will host Monroe (8-1, 4-2) in a Badger South Conference game Jan. 3 at the Mandt Center in Stoughton at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.